McDaniel: ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ Name Is a Lie, Even Bernie Admits That

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel stated that the Inflation Reduction Act reconciliation bill’s title is a lie and even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) admitted as much when he cited the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis that the bill would have a small impact on inflation.

McDaniel said, “They’re lying to the American people. I mean, even Bernie Sanders went forward and said this will not help reduce inflation. So, they lied. They lied with the name of this. People are going to hurt. Not only are we dealing with inflation, which is a tax hike right now, but they just raised taxes in the middle of a recession. Shame on the Democrats, and every American needs to mobilize to make sure that we take back the House and the Senate in November.”

