MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Disgusting’ Republican Response to Trump FBI Raid ‘New Low’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on “Deadline” that the Republican response to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL being raided by the FBI was a “disgusting” new low.

Wallace said, “I think that what it says is when crimes have been committed, we now have a bar. We now know national security crimes, crimes involving classified information, will be pursued, even if they include searching Mar-a-Lago for Donald Trump stuff.”

She continued, “I’m getting peeks into the Republican lunacy and their asinine response. I’m horrified. I thought that someone like Stephen Ayres, an insurrectionist testifying about how he was duped not just by Donald Trump but by Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson and all these morons parroting things they knew were lies. We know those three knew they were lies, or at least Ingraham and Sean because we saw what they were texting the chief of staff.”

Wallace added, “If they parrot lies about DOJ, which is pursuing an incredibly aggressive investigation into Hunter Biden, more aggressive than anything Bill Barr did, they will be peddling more lies. The kinds of lies that ruined Stephen Ayres’ life. I don’t have any sympathy for Stephen Ayres, but I think it’s instructive to watch the base call for protest or chaos or disrespect for the FBI is a new horror and a new low for the right, which is so far down on the low road, they can’t see the sky anymore. I think their reaction the last 24 hours has been disgusting.”

