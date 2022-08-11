Andrea Mitchell: There Was ‘Friction’ Between State, DOJ over Unveiling Iran Bolton Assassination Plot over Fears It Would Derail Nuke Deal

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports,” NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell said that there was “friction” between the State Department, “which has been trying to resurrect” the Iran nuclear deal, and the Department of Justice over the timing of the unsealing of charges against a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for allegedly planning the assassination of former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

After remarking that the announcement of the charges along with attempts to resurrect the nuclear deal presents a complicated situation, Mitchell said, “There were some back-channel difficulties, shall we say, friction between the prosecutors, the Department of Justice and the State Department, which has been trying to resurrect that deal, as to the timing of this announcement, of unsealing it. In any case, it’s unsealed now, in the days when, any day now, they’re expecting a decision from Iran as to whether to go along with the latest draft, which has been approved by Iranian, U.S., and European Union negotiators in Doha, Qatar over last week. So, it’s now in Tehran’s hands whether they want to go ahead with resurrecting the nuclear deal.”

