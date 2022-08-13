Tim Scott: Raid ‘Overreach at Best’ — ‘This Has Been a Witch Hunt for Six Years’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) warned the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was, at minimum, “overreach,” and something he said was “devastating.”

Scott insisted the right path forward was winning in November to impanel an investigation.

“Sean, this is absurd,” he said. Think about it. This has been a witch hunt for six years. Think about the Steele dossier, the Russia collusion, two failed impeachment attempts, and even more. I can’t imagine how anyone in our country doesn’t look at this with eyes of suspicion.

“There’s no question in my mind that this is an overreach at best and frankly, asking for a criminal warrant that gives you a space of time between August 5 and August 19 because they’re looking for national security-sensitive information,” Scott continued. “There’s nothing that comes to the conclusion that you would ever give someone two weeks to go through that process.”

“This is devastating,” he added. “We’re in unchartered waters. It is stunning to our country, and frankly, this is something we have to continue to dig into. We got to win the majority, Sean, so that we can actually go through the oversight in the majority of this process.”

