Kinzinger: ‘Liz Cheney Is Standing Up Against Evil’ — GOP in a ‘Bad Place’ if She Loses

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Monday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that if Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) loses her primary on Tuesday, the Republican Party was in a “bad place,” given she “is standing up against evil.”

Cheney is the vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol and voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, who endorsed her challenger, attorney Harriet Hageman.

Blitzer said, “Before I let you go, the only other Republican, as you well know, on the January 6 Select Committee, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, faces steep odds in her primary tomorrow out in Wyoming. What will it say about your party if she were to lose her seat?”

Kinzinger said, “Well, I think it shows that the party’s in a bad place. Look, we are standing up against evil. Liz Cheney is standing up against evil. And say this, I put out this message the other day, which is, a lot of people sit around and they dream about the day they get to do it, and very few people get that chance to really stand up against evil. And as we’ve seen in Congress, many that do get that chance don’t. She has fought a valiant fight.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN