Kasich Praises Liz Cheney — ‘She’s Done a Terrific Job’ on January 6 Committee

During a Tuesday appearance on “CNN Newsroom,” former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) heaped praise on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her efforts on the January 6 committee.

Kasich said Cheney, who has broken from many of her GOP colleagues in investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, had “done a terrific job.”

“At some point, the bulk of Republicans are going to break out of this coma that they have been in, and I don’t know what form that’s going to take,” Kasich advised. “I mean, she’ll have a speaking career; she’ll be able to travel all over the country. Her voice will not be silenced. And I think that’s what she probably wants more than anything else is for her voice to be heard.”

“In terms of her running for president, I mean, anything is a possibility. It’s tough now,” he continued. “That lane is not really very wide in terms of people who have opposed Trump that want to be president. But, you know what … the great thing about politics, like the great things about life, is what you think is certain today is certainly not certain tomorrow. So, I would not count her out. She’s done a terrific job on that committee. She’s performed so well. Her statements have been terrific. I’m not worried about her future. She’s going to have a great one.”

