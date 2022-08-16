Nikki Haley Slams Biden WH Foreign Policy — ‘They Think if They Say Something, It’s True’

On Tuesday, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley lambasted the Biden administration’s foreign policy on the one-year anniversary of the botched withdrawal out of Afghanistan.

In reaction to the Biden White House claiming the United States was in a “stronger position” because of President Joe Biden’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, Haley told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that members of the administration “think if they say something, it’s true.” She warned the United States was now “less safe.”

“What’s amazing about that is they think if they say something, it’s true,” Haley lamented. “The second that blunder happened in Afghanistan, it was the green light for every enemy we had. Then you saw Russia move into Ukraine. Then you saw China starting to threaten Taiwan. Now you see Iran trying to build a nuclear weapon, but they’re also … trying to assassinate Americans on our own soil. That was the day America became weak. That was the day the world became less safe, and it was all because of the decisions the Biden administration made.”

“The solution is to snap out of it. We need to get strong. How are these terrorists wanting to come to America? Through the southern border. Close the southern border. Start to be strong against China. Start to hold and have Ukraine’s back. Start to make sure we get Taiwan ready. We have got to start really focusing. And the last thing Biden needs to do is get back into the Iran deal, which would be catastrophic for us,” she added.

