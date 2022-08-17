Cheney: Presidential Bid ‘Is Something that I Am Thinking About’

On the heels of her drubbing in Wyoming’s GOP congressional primary to Harriet Hageman, incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed she was “thinking about” a presidential bid.

Cheney, who has been leading the charge against former President Donald Trump in the ongoing January 6 committee investigation, warned that Trump “continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic.” The outgoing congresswoman said she would “be a part of” defeating Trump should he run again.

“I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic,” Cheney emphasized on NBC’s “Today.” “And I think that defeating him is going to require a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats, and independents, and that’s what I intend to be a part of.”

Host Savannah Guthrie asked Cheney if she was considering running for president, which the Wyoming Republican initially deflected.

“We’ve now got one major political party, my party, which has really become a cult of personality, and we’ve got to get this party back to a place where we’re embracing the values and the principles on which it was founded,” Cheney stated.

She added, “I will be doing whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.”

Guthrie pressed for a response to her presidential bid question, asking, “Are you thinking about running for president?”

“That’s a decision that I’m going to make in the coming months, Savannah, and I’m not going to make any announcements here this morning,” Cheney replied. “But it is something that I am thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the coming months.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent