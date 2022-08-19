Dem Rep. Bowman: Senior Citizens ‘Cannot Afford to Live’ Due to Student Debt

Friday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) pushed for the cancellation of student loan debt.

According to Bowman, senior citizens “cannot afford to live” or “pay rent” as a result of student loans. He said canceling student loan debt would help deal with “wealth inequality, affordability and just resetting the overall economy.”

“[P]eople can’t afford to live,” Bowman argued. “You know, we are still a recovering economy. Even though job numbers are up, those numbers are not up for the African-American and Latino community.”

“We’re also seeing that seniors, who many hold student debt still into their 60s and even 70s, cannot afford to live, cannot afford to pay rent,” he continued. “And coming off a pandemic that has killed more than a million people, it is time to reset our entire economy, and canceling student loan debt or canceling a major chunk will be huge when we look at wealth inequality, affordability and just resetting the overall economy. Now is the time to do it, especially as we go into midterms where Democrats have to show what we have delivered for the American people. We have delivered a lot. This would be a knockout blow to Republicans.”

