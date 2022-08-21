FNC’s Kurtz Takes Shot at CNN over ‘Reliable Sources’ End, Points to Network’s ‘Bitterly Anti-Trump and Relentlessly Anti-Fox Programming’

Fox News Channel “MediaBuzz” host Howard Kurtz took a dig at CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” his former program, which came to an end on Sunday.

Kurtz noted that the CNN rival to his media analysis show had “less than half the ratings” of the Fox News program. He said he had “a loyal audience that grades fairness over partisanship” while CNN wreaked of “six years of bitterly anti-Trump and relentlessly anti-Fox programming.”

“[I] will say this: Chris Licht, the new president of CNN, made clear when he took over in the spring that he wanted less extreme partisanship on the network — a return to its roots — and that makes sense,” Kurtz advised. “The problem is after six years of bitterly anti-Trump and relentlessly anti-Fox programming, CNN had surrendered that reputation, and it had plenty of company in the business.”

Kurtz noted that “Reliable Sources” was his former show, and he was “proud of being fair to conservatives, liberals, independents and everyone else.”

“Now, everybody makes mistakes, including me, but fairness is the brand I brought here,” he said.

“In this hyper-polarized era … not everyone wants balance,” Kurtz continued. “They just want you to be on their team. But I believe we’ve shown there’s a loyal audience that grades fairness over partisanship. So now, there’s only one media analysis program on national television, and you’re watching it.”

