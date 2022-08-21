Brian Stelter: ‘Small But Mighty’ Reliable Sources Has Been a ‘One-of-a-Kind Show’

Outgoing CNN anchor Brian Stelter started the final episode of “Reliable Sources” on Sunday by saying that the show was a small but mighty “one-of-a-kind.”

Stelter said, “One of the biggest media stories of the week is right here. It’s the end of this show. CNN has canceled ‘Reliable Sources.’ Yes, the longest-running program on the network. I have a lot of thoughts about it but am going to save those for later this hour. As most of you know, CNN has a new owner. Warner Brothers Discovery is making big changes across the company. And there’s going to be more change across the company, including here at CNN. I’m sad that I won’t be here to cover it.”

He continued, “I love this show. This small but mighty show punched above its weight for so many years. Even a former president commented on the cancellation. Reliable sources has been a one-of-a-kind show and a popular show. This is one of CNN’s highest rated weekend shows.”

Stelter added, “The thing about TV is that it’s ephemeral, right? It’s fleeting. It evaporates up into the air, and a lot of it is not even meant to be remembered. But this program transcended that. It’s a part of journalism school curriculum. Teachers across the country, teachers, use segments from this show all the time in classrooms, lessons, guiding and teaching the next generation.”

