Liz Cheney: ‘Bond’ with Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Trump ‘Forever’

Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that there was now a “bond” that will last forever with her House Republican colleagues who voted to impeach Donald Trump.

ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl said, “This wasn’t just losing a House seat. You were in leadership, considered a future speaker of the House, maybe even the next speaker of the House. It’s a lot to give up. Any regrets?”

Cheney said, “No regrets. I feel sad about where my party is. I feel sad about the way that too many of my colleagues have responded to what I think is a great moral test and challenge of our time, a great moment to determine whether or not people are going to stand up on behalf of the democracy and on behalf of our republic.”

Karl said, “I understand you heard from President Biden.”

Cheney said, “I did hear from President Biden. We had a very good talk, a talk about putting the country ahead of partisanship. I’ve heard from a number of other people over the course of the last several days.”

Karl said, “Some of your Republican colleagues?”

Cheney said, “Some.”

Karl said, “There were ten of you that chose to vote to impeach. Did you hear from them after you lost?”

Cheney said, “Yes.”

Karl said, “All of them?”

Cheney said, “Yes.”

Karl said, “Describe that bond. I imagine that will last long after you leave Congress?”

Cheney said, “We have differences of opinion amongst the ten of us on a whole range of other issues, but the fact that we all made the decision we did and have faced the consequences for that decision will be a bond I would image. Forever.”

