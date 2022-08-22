Gonzales: Biden Deporting only 150 of 11,000 of ‘Dedicated Docket’ Migrants with Deportation Orders Shows They Aren’t Enforcing the Law

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) reacted to numbers from The Los Angeles Times that over 60,000 migrants have entered the “dedicated docket” program launched by the administration in 2021 and around 11,000 have gotten deportation orders, but only about 150 have been deported through July 2022, by stating that the figures show “the administration isn’t doing what it’s supposed to do” and isn’t enforcing the law.

Gonzales said, “These numbers, these LA Times numbers, it shows that the administration isn’t doing what it’s supposed to do and expel people that do not qualify for asylum.”

Host Cheryl Casone then said, “Well, they’re not enforcing the law, at the end of the day.”

Gonzales responded, “Yeah, that’s exactly right. You’re exactly right. This goes away with one thing, enforce the laws that are already on the books. I will tell you, House Republicans are committed to ensuring that we keep the pressure on when we win back the House, you’re going to see hearings, you’re going to see people brought forth, you’re going to see a transparency we haven’t seen in this administration. They like to hide the numbers. They like to move things around.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett