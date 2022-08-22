Kennedy: Unless Fauci Seeks Asylum in Some Foreign Country, He’ll Be Spending Time in Front of Congress

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) predicted outgoing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci would be spending a lot of time in front of congressional committees in the near future.

Kennedy told host Sean Hannity that unless Fauci was going to a foreign country, he should expect to be subpoenaed by a Republican-led chamber of Congress.

“Two points, Sean. Number one – as I think I have told you before, I don’t hate anyone,” he said. “That includes Dr. Fauci. He has decided to retire in December, and I wish him well. However, this is my second point: Unless you do your research on Twitter, you know that the American people have many, many questions about how Dr. Fauci, other public health officials, and our government handled the pandemic. And getting answers to those questions from Dr. Fauci and others has been like trying to slam a revolving door. Now, Democrats are in charge. They refused to press. But the Republicans will. So, here’s my prediction: If Republicans take one or both houses of Congress. And unless Dr. Fauci, retirement or not, decides to seek asylum in some remote, obscure foreign country.”

“Unless Dr. Fauci decides to seek asylum in some foreign country, whose Powerball jackpot is 287 chickens and a goat, and therefore which won’t enforce a subpoena from the United States Congress, then Dr. Fauci, retirement or not is going to be spending a lot of time in front of a congressional committee and committees if Republicans take back control,” Kennedy continued. “We’re going to ask him questions about gain-of-function research, why he didn’t pushback on China’s lies, why he pushed back so hard on the possibility we know is now real – that the virus originated in a Chinese lab, why he went along with the great dissipation if that’s the right word, greatest taking of civil liberties in the history of our country. We’re going to have a lot of questions. We’re going to subpoena him and expect him to answer. And I would not advise Dr. Fauci to put down a non-refundable deposit on a cruise.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor