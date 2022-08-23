DeSantis on FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Raid: Federal Agencies Have Been ‘Weaponized’ Against Political Opponents

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) weighed in on the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

DeSantis, noting the FBI’s “history” of “weaponizing its power to go after people that it doesn’t like,” lamented that federal agencies had become “the enforcement arm of one particular faction of our country against everybody else.”

“So, the FBI has a history now of weaponizing its power to go after people that it doesn’t like,” DeSantis emphasized. “And not only have they done that in a variety of contexts — they went after Donald Trump as a candidate specifically with Russia collusion, even when he became president, and they were basically trying to drive him out of office based on a conspiracy theory. You have seen FBI agents falsify FISA applications to get surveillance on innocent Americans. We are seeing what is happening with this Michigan kidnapping hoax, which is a total disaster for the bureau. You look at what has happened with having FBI agents surveil parents going to school board meetings. Who would have ever thought that?”

“[I] think when Republicans look at that and they are upset about it, it’s against the backdrop of all that conduct where basically these agencies have become the enforcement arm of one particular faction of our country against everybody else. And so, that’s why I think people are concerned about it. I haven’t read the motion in terms of what was going on, but clearly, federal agencies in the past five, 10 years have been weaponized against people the government doesn’t like. That’s just a fact,” he concluded.

