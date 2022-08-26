Schiff: Still Concerned DOJ Moving ‘Very, Very Slowly’ on January 6 Probe

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that he was “still concerned” the Department of Justice is moving too slow in its legal pursuit of former President Donald Trump.

Hayes said, “A few months ago, as you are speaking in public amidst a series of public hearings that the January 6 Committee had as you talked about the Department of Justice and you talked the evidence that the committee had both uncovered and disclosed publicly. I think it is fair to say that you seem almost exasperated by the apparent lack of movement of the Department of Justice on what clearly seems to be a significant factual predicate for an investigation. Things look very different 60 days later. I wanted to check in with what do you think of the developments since earlier this summer in that regard?”

Schiff said, “On the one hand, it is encouraging the Justice Department is willing to follow the evidence where it leads, even when it leads to Mar-a-Lago. I think that is very positive. It certainly appears they were very patient with the former president. They tried asking for the materials that should have never been there. They tried demanding them. They tried a subpoena, and only when it was clear that there was reasonable cause to believe that they were being obstructed, misled, or, that there was evidence of a crime did they feel, was necessarily going to a search.”

He added, “I still am concerned that as to even more serious allegations of misconduct around January 6 the attempt to overturn the election that the department has still been moving very, very slowly. And as to certain lines of effort to overturn the election, I don’t see much effort yet at all by the department.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN