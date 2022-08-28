J.D. Vance Blasts Tim Ryan — ‘You Can’t Just Flip-Flop on Every Position You’ve Held’

On Sunday, Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance ripped his opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), for “pretending that he’s something that he’s not.”

According to Vance, Ryan’s voting record and public statements don’t back up his claims in his television ads.

“I think we’re in a really good spot here in Ohio,” Vance told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo.

“The problem that my Democratic opponent, Tim Ryan, has is that he tries to be one thing on his TV commercials, but his voting record and his public statements just don’t back it up. So, on the one hand, he criticizes mildly Joe Biden’s debt forgiveness plan for college students. On the other hand, he voted for the exact same thing two years ago. And you can’t just flip-flop on every position you’ve held over the last two years and expect people to take it seriously.”

“So, I think we’re in a good spot against Tim Ryan,” he added. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, and I think we have to make sure that Ohio voters actually get out there and vote because if they don’t, we’re going to put a guy who supported defund the police and supported these inflationary policies into the Senate from Ohio. And we deserve to have a good senator from Ohio — not a rubber stamp for Joe Biden.”

