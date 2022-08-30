Graham to Biden: I Said I Reject Violence, Talk to Harris about Her Staff ‘Bailing Out Rioters’ 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responded to President Joe Biden’s criticism of Graham’s earlier comments predicting that there will be riots if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted by stating that he rejects violence, and “you need to talk to the Vice President of the United States, your Vice President, about bailing out rioters.”

Graham said, “[I]f you want to talk about political violence, I reject it. I reject it on January 6. I reject it in Portland. I reject it in New York City. So, why don’t you talk, President Biden, to your own Vice President? You know, one way to encourage political violence is to bail out people who attacked the cops on the streets of New York and Black Lives Matter riots? The Vice President of the United States’ staff raised money to bail people out of jail who rioted in New York, who attacked the cops, and they went right back to crime. You don’t hear much about that, do you?”

He added, “So, what I said Sunday was, America[ns] reject — I reject violence, but I also reject a double standard here.”

Graham concluded, “I reject violence, but Mr. President, you need to talk to the Vice President of the United States, your Vice President, about bailing out rioters. Doesn’t that encourage violence?”

