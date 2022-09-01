Dem Chicago Alderman Lopez: ‘Democrats, By and Large,’ Have Mentality That ‘Enabling and Coddling Criminals’ Wins

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Chicago Alderman and mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez stated that “Democrats, by and large, have espoused this mentality that enabling and coddling criminals is how we get elected,” and “As a Democrat, I fully reject that notion because that’s not what works.”

Lopez stated, “Well, first and foremost, Democrats, by and large, have espoused this mentality that enabling and coddling criminals is how we get elected, how we stay in power. As a Democrat, I fully reject that notion because that’s not what works. We have to know who our real heroes are, and those are the brave men and women that put on that uniform and badge every day to keep our communities safe. They are the ones who are keeping our society together at a time when so many politicians and community leaders are making excuses for those individuals who think that they can quite literally act with impunity in cities like Chicago. We will bring that to an end, and the moment that we start showing consequence for the behaviors you have just shown your viewers, things will change in the city of Chicago, and I believe, throughout this country.”

