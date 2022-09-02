Dem Rep. Nominee Castelli: Elise Stefanik ‘Is a Traitor’ for Defending Trump

Former CIA Officer Democratic congressional nominee Matt Castelli said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that his opponent Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is a traitor for defending former President Donald Trump and criticizing the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.

Castelli said, “I’m still pissed off because, from the very start of all of this, we saw Stefanik defending a serious breach of our national security. She’s launched these unhinged attacks against law enforcement. As she noted this week, she started to call this a hoax. It’s not a game. There are 139 stars on the wall at CIA headquarters for those officers who lost their lives while collecting and protecting our nation’s secrets. So I want Elise Stefanik to look their family members in the eyes and tell them that their sacrifice was in vain. Tell them that this threat to our national security is all a hoax.”

He added, “It’s not just CIA officers either. It’s men and women in uniform, thousands of them who lost their lives participating in intelligence. I want her to look those family members in the eyes and tell them that this threat to our national security is a hoax. The reason I’m so pissed off is she knows better. She does know how grave a threat that has occurred here to our national security, and it’s readily apparent that she’s willing to sell out her country and willing to sell out our national security to continue having million-dollar fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago or this pipe dream of becoming vice president in 2024. Elise Stefanik, in my estimation, is a traitor.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN