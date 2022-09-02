Waltz: Since Kabul Bombing, We’ve Killed More Civilians Than ISIS-K Members 

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said that after the suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate outside the Kabul airport in August 2021 and President Joe Biden’s promise to hold ISIS-K accountable for the bombing, the United States has killed more civilians than ISIS-K members by having one strike against ISIS-K fighters and a second strike that killed ten civilians that further damaged American credibility.

Waltz stated, “Remember that Biden promised the world and promised the nation in the wake of the Abbey Gate suicide bombing that he would hold ISIS accountable, that he would hunt them down wherever they’re hiding. And this was the result. They have one strike that, to this day, we really don’t understand the results of it against a mid-level ISIS fighter, and then a follow-on strike that ended up killing ten civilians and even further damaging the credibility of the United States on top of this debacle.”

He later added, “When you have the president saying, get ISIS, then that reverberates all the way down the chain, and I believe there was undue pressure to show some type of hitting back, some type of result.”

