GOP Sen. Kennedy: ‘Revisionist History’ for WH to Claim School Closures Were Fault of GOP — It Was Left-Wing Areas That Closed Longest

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacted to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s claim that school closures were the fault of Republicans and reopening schools was done by the work of Democrats and the Biden administration by stating that the claim is complete “revisionist history” because left-wing policymakers shut down schools and President Biden even encouraged school closures. Kennedy also said Biden could have used his speech on Thursday to talk about how to make up the education loss from school closures.

Kennedy said, “I mean, it’s just not true. The American people watched it. Our schools were shut down by woke, local school boards at the urging of many, many teachers’ unions. And President Biden never said a word. I mean, in some cases, he encouraged them. He just stood there, sucking on his teeth. So, it’s a little bit of revisionist history. And he could have talked about that last night. He could have talked about his plan to help our kids regain the knowledge that they lost as a result of their own government shutting down the schools, supposedly in the name of science. We probably lost 20 years of progress that we had made in our public schools.”

