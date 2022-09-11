Hilary Clinton: ‘Nancy Pelosi Is the Gutsiest Women in Politics’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was the “gutsiest woman in politics right now.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You have a new show on Apple TV+ with your daughter Chelsea called “Gutsy.” It’s about the stories of women you called household names and unsung heroes. Who do you think the gutsiest people in U.S. politics are right now?”

Clinton said, “I think Nancy Pelosi is the gutsiest woman in politics right now because she has shown through all kinds of turmoil and challenge what it means to, somewhat like the queen, to be drawing an analogy here, get up every day, put on those high heels she wears, suit up, to fight for the values and ideals that she strongly believes in.”

She added, “And of course, our vice president Kamala Harris, our vice president, is someone who is breaking totally new ground. I know that’s not easy, having done a little of that myself. And she’s doing it with, you know, good humor and a smile on her face despite the challenges that come with the role. So those are two that immediately come to mind.”

