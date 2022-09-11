VP Harris: If Dems Win Midterms, We Will Ditch the Filibuster to Pass Abortion, Voting Laws

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that if Democrats win two more seats in the U.S. Senate, they will remove the filibuster rule to pass abortion and voting legislation.

Harris said, “In less than two months, we are looking at a midterm election in which so much is on the line. Take, for example, the issue of choice. The United States Supreme Court in the Dobbs decision just took away a constitutional right that had been recognized from the women of America from the people of America.”

She continued, “Well, how does that relate to the midterms? Our president has said he will not let the filibuster get in the way. If the Senate though a majority voter, votes to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, he will sign it into law. You know what that means in the midterms? We need to hold on to the Senate and get two more then we can put into the law the protections of Roe v. Wade. Everything is on the line when you think about the millions of women and the people in America that care about them who understand the significance of women making the decisions about her own body.”

Anchor Chuck Todd asked, “If the Democrats get 52 Senate seats or more legislative filibuster gone? Or just on this issue?”

Harris said, “The president has been clear on this issue and on another very important issue which is voting rights.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN