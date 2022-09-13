Alcindor: Women ‘Extremely Upset’ Roe Overturned — Republican Women Feel ‘Betrayed’ by Party

NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that female voters are “extremely upset” Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Anchor Joy Reid asked, “Are there are more crime, big government voters, when you’re talking to folks in the world, or more voters who say women’s reproductive rights and really our full citizenship is on the ballot?”

Alcindor said, “My sense being on the ground is women are extremely upset about the Roe decision, and that’s women that are Republican or Democrat.”

She continued, “Certainly, and to me, this is not about political lines based on my reporting on the ground. It’s about women feeling like legislatures and lawmakers are being inhumane to women.”

Alcindor added, “That’s the language Jessica Leach, that voter who has changed her mind and her party affiliation, I should say, this isn’t just someone saying I don’t like your stance on abortion. This is someone saying I feel betrayed by my Republican Party. As a result, I’m changing my registration to being a Democrat. That tells you that women are looking at these actions and saying this is not the party I signed up for, and even if I thought of myself as an opponent of abortion rights, I didn’t think someone who was raped or a victim of incest would be forced to do this. She also told me she was talking about her birth control. This goes beyond abortion rights. There are a lot of women saying if big government is in my doctor’s office telling me about abortions, they might also tell me about birth control and contraception. That’s a scary thing for a lot of women.”

