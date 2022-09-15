CNN’s Phillip: Dem Officials ‘Need to Find a Way’ to Handle Migrants if the Policy Answer Is ‘to Welcome These People in’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN Senior Political Correspondent and host Abby Phillip stated that while it is “a political stunt” for Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Greg Abbott (R-TX), and Doug Ducey (R-AZ) to transport migrants to various Democratic-run areas, Martha’s Vineyard lacks resources, and there should be advanced notice “Democratic governors and mayors do need to find a way to figure out how they can manage the load.” Because if their “policy prescription is that the United States ought to be able to welcome these people in, they ought to be able to welcome these people in.”

Phillip said, “The problem with Martha’s Vineyard is that there are not a lot of people there right now to accept these migrants. I will say this, this is, first of all, a political stunt, yes, absolutely. It’s costing millions of dollars for these governors and these states to move migrants from one part of the country to another and just drop them there. We should note, when you look at those images, there are children, some of them are very young. These are people. … They’re human beings. And so, that’s one thing, I think, the lack of resources. But the other part of this is that Democratic governors and mayors do need to find a way to figure out how they can manage the load. Because if the policy prescription is that the United States ought to be able to welcome these people in, they ought to be able to welcome these people in. Prior notice is important. It should be happening, and it’s not happening. But this is a wealthy country. There ought to be ways to handle it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett