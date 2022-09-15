NH GOP Senate Candidate Bolduc: 2020 Election ‘Was Not Stolen’ — ‘Unfortunately’ Biden Is the Legitimate President

New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee General Don Bolduc said Thursday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” that after research, he has learned the 2020 presidential election “was not stolen.” So “unfortunately,” Joe Biden is the legitimate president.

Co-host Dana Perino said, “One of the things that Maggie Hassan, the Senate incumbent, will say is you are an election denier. You deny that President Biden won the 2020 election. There is this from August 14, when you had a debate. Watch here.”

During a debate, Bolduc said, “I signed a letter with 120 other generals and admirals saying that Trump won the election, and damn it, I stand by that.”

Perino said, “Do you stand by that today?”

Bolduc said, “So, you know we live and learn, right? I’ve done a lot of research on this. I spent the past couple of weeks talking to Granite Staters all over the state from every party, and I have come to the conclusion, and I want to be definitive on this, the election was not stolen. Was there fraud? Yes. Is that a concern of Granite Staters all over the state? Yes, there is. Is there a responsibility for public servants in elected positions to ensure that our citizens have faith in their voting system? Yes. But elections have consequences. Unfortunately, President Biden is the legitimate president of this country, and he is ruining it, along with Maggie Hassan.”

Co-host Bill Hemmer said, “Back to this question about the election. You said that just a month ago. So this appears to be quite a change. Mike Pence was there with you last night in New Hampshire. Did you talk about this?”

Bolduc said, “No, we didn’t talk about it. We talked about moving forward. We talked about this election. We all have time to make up for mistakes or things we said that aren’t accurate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN