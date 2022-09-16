Alfredo Ortiz: Crime Is Rampant Under Democrat Leadership

Job Creators Network president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz said Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that crime is “rampant” under Democratic leadership.

Ortiz said, “We have Washington State, you have got Illinois, New York state where crime is up somewhere between 30 and 40% year over year. You have the Democrat governor leadership that frankly is leading to these sanctuary, you know, states.”

He continued, “The issue also is in cities of Atlanta, for example, the city of Phoenix, those are, you know, Republican governor states, but it’s not because of the Republican governor leadership, it’s really because of the local leadership. We’re talking at the mayor level, city council, school board, you know, the issues are just rampant amongst the Democrat leadership. This is something that we have highlighted called The Great Opportunity Project, where we really do see the contrast, especially over the last two years, between Republican leadership and Democrat leadership. And so, you know, we have to do something about this because we’re talking about McDonald’s, a very large corporation, but this is really a major issue for our small businesses across the country. You know, McDonald’s has the ability to close a handful of stores. It’s not going to hurt the corporation overall. But when are, you know, Joe’s Pizza down the street, you have your storefront broken into, guess what? You can’t just close down and go to the next one and be okay with that. It impacts all of our small businesses across the country. This is a major, major concern. Safety is one of the major issues that we highlight, you know, in this campaign.”

He added, “I’m sorry, but Democrat leadership needs to wake up. They need to fess up to the problem and start addressing the issue. ”

