Dem Rep. Keating: Cities in Northeast like Martha’s Vineyard ‘Have Done Their Part’ to Deal with Border Crisis

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “GMA3,” Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) argued that cities in the northeast like Martha’s Vineyard “have done their part” to deal with the border crisis.

Co-host Whit Johnson asked, “Of course, you’ve heard the criticism from Gov. DeSantis and others who say that the Biden administration isn’t doing enough to deal with the border crisis, and that other cities in the northeast like Martha’s Vineyard and elsewhere need to step up and do their part. What’s your response to that?”

Keating responded, “Well, they certainly have done their part. But the issue is this, we have a broken immigration system. I was just in D.C. last evening, but — and it’s not unique to right now, I think anyone listening to this knows that we’ve had a broken immigration system and border issues at least through the three presidents that I have been in Congress under. So, this is not news. But what really is frustrating to people like myself, we have pushed forward legislation in the House side to the Senate, where there’s no action. We’ve tried to gather a consensus across the aisle to deal with this. Many of these issues are solvable. All it’s taking is the political will to do it. The interference and having this being used as a wedge issue for political gain really stands in the way.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett