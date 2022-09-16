GOP Sen. Daines: Tech Companies Censor Conservatives, But Won’t Step up on Drug Trafficking on Their Platforms

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) called on social media platforms to do more to crack down on illicit drug dealing on their platforms and wondered why companies have “so much time and effort spent on censoring conservative thought,” but aren’t doing enough to fight against drug trafficking.

Daines stated, “Our staff members this morning created a fictitious name and went online on one of these platforms. Within five minutes, they had a response offering them to sell these drugs from a drug dealer. … So, it’s very, very easy to get. So, we’ve got to have these social media companies step up their efforts here to take these sites down, and then to coordinate with one another.”

He added, “Why is so much time and effort spent on censoring conservative thought, stopping platforms here that promote center-right issues? And allow these drug dealers literally to be online preying on young people. Remember, this is a massive business. These Mexican cartels are making billions of dollars. Sadly, we’re seeing this now is the leading cause of death for young people in the United States as we speak here today.”

