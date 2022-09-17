GOP Rep. Gonzales: China’s ‘Cold War’ with U.S. ‘Moved over into the Fentanyl Space’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discussed his legislation to boost penalties for the distribution of fentanyl and said that the underlying issue is that the “cold war” between the United States in China has “moved over into the fentanyl space.”

Gonzales said, “Fentanyl is killing our kids, and it’s time we do something about it. My longtime friend Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and I, we worked together on this piece of legislation, and anyone that has a fentanyl-related death will get felony murder charges. This is — it’s about time we add some teeth into these laws. Because all that is happening is more fentanyl is coming over, people are getting slaps on the wrist, and it’s the wrong approach. I’d also say there’s an [underlying] threat here. There is no doubt in my mind there is a cold war that is happening between the United States and China. And that started in the cyber space, and now it’s moved over into the fentanyl space. And China has teamed up with these Mexican cartels, and they are killing our kids, and we have to do something about it. Part of that starts in Congress with us having laws that are stringent.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett