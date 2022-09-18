Dick Durbin: ‘Pathetic’ Abbott, DeSantis ‘Taking Advantage of These Helpless People’

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “it is pathetic” that Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) were taking advantage of helpless people by sending migrants to northern cities.

Durbin said, “It is pathetic that the governors are taking advantage of these helpless people, making promises to them, and off they go to places far removed from where they’re supposed to be appearing under the requirements of our law in a matter of weeks and months. He is jeopardizing their stay here. Why is it when the Republicans want to enforce their immigration theories, it’s always the kids that end up being the victims? We saw it with kids in cages. We saw it with the forcible removal of children with their parents, some of who have never been reunited. Once against it’s the kids and families transported for political purposes.”

He added, “They have broken every basic standard of decency when is it comes to dealing with children and family. These people are, at the moment, legally in the United States. Some of them, one family I met, it’s been five months from Venezuela, literally walking to our border. They went through every possible outrage from theft, stealing their cell phones, pushing them into a jungle for a period of time with in man who didn’t think he could survive. They finally made it to the United States, only to be exploited by the governor of Texas, in their case. I don’t think when you get down to the basic rules of politics. This passes the smell test.”

