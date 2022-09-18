Durbin: ‘Worried’ Same-Sex Marriage Bill Won’t Pass if GOP Controls Senate

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he was worried same-sex marriage protections would not pass if Republicans control the Senate after the midterm elections.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Finally, really quickly on same-sex marriage, are you all concerned if the Republicans win the Senate, in the lame-duck, you won’t get the votes to codify same-sex marriage?”

Durbin said, “I am worried about that. But my North Star on this issue is Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. She has led the bipartisan effort, and she believes this is the right way to deal with it. I defer to her.”

He added, “But this is a serious issue just like the Dobbs decision, Clarence Thomas made it clear he’s going to move toward Obergefell, the Supreme Court case related to gay rights in this country. We better take him seriously.”

