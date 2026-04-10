The crew of Artemis II landed safely back on Earth Friday evening after their mission to circle the moon.

Video footage showed the moments astronauts Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen splashed down off the coast of San Diego, according to CBS News.

The crew’s Orion capsule dropped into the water after its parachutes deployed, and an announcer in the Mission Control room said, “From the pages of Jules Vern to a modern-day mission to the moon, a new chapter of the exploration of our celestial neighbor is complete: Integrity’s astronauts back on Earth”:

Mission Control said their return was “a perfect bullseye splashdown,” and NASA noted the astronauts were doing well after their mission. Fox News White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie reported that President Donald Trump watched the splashdown.

“I’m told by a WH official, a TV was wheeled into the round table dinner at Trump Winery in VA where POTUS is tonight and he watched the splashdown of Artemis II from there,” she stated:

On Monday, Trump told the astronauts they were making history, and America was proud of them, according to Breitbart News.

“There’s nothing like what you’re doing, circling around the moon for the first time in more than half a century and breaking the all-time record for the farthest distance from planet Earth — humans have never seen anything quite like what you’re doing,” he said and thanked each one of them.

Minutes after splashdown, NASA welcomed the crew home, stating, “Welcome home Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy!”

“The Artemis II astronauts have splashed down at 8:07pm ET (0007 UTC April 11), bringing their historic 10-day mission around the Moon to an end,” the post read.