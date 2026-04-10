The far-left California Teachers Association (CTA) pulled its endorsement of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) for California governor on Friday evening as the lawmaker faces emerging allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

So far, four women have come forward alleging that Swalwell, who is married with three children, engaged in sexual misconduct. One of the allegations is the sexual assault of a former staffer, CNN reported.

“The allegations are incredibly disturbing and unacceptable against Rep. Swalwell,” CTA said in a statement to X.

“We are immediately suspending our support. Our elected board will be meeting as soon as possible to follow our union’s democratic process to determine next steps,” the statement continues.

CTA also appears to have scrubbed its original endorsement of Swalwell from its website. However, internet archives show the union, which has 310,000 members and is the largest affiliate of the National Education Association, previously lavished him with praise. The endorsement reads:

Our union is proud to have a rigorous and healthy democratic process where all present democratically elected representatives of the California Teachers Association State Council of Education, representing educators throughout the state, voted this weekend to recommend democratic candidate Eric Swalwell in California’s 2026 Gubernatorial primary. During debate, delegates referenced Swalwell’s commitment to working people, including most recently joining striking educators on the line in Dublin and San Francisco. Californians deserve a Governor who will walk the line alongside union educators when they are on strike for the schools our students and communities deserve. As a union of 310,000 educators, we have the power to ensure that our students and communities have a Governor who is committed to both protecting and fully funding public education, and other essential pillars in our society.

Swalwell has denied the women’s allegations.

“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor,” Swalwell told CNN in a statement.

“For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies,” he added.

READ MORE: Exclusive — Classified Report Biden Could Release Provides Intricate Detail on Eric Swalwell Relationship with “Fang Fang”

Swalwell’s campaign appears to have removed the endorsement page from his website as he continues to hemorrhage support and more allegations surface.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.