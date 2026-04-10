Nolte: Corporate Media Spread Hoax Trump Threatened the Pope

That’s the thing about the corporate media… There is no lie they will not invent and then gleefully spread if it damages Donald Trump. To them, the ends justify the means. To them, if the means further the cause — whether it’s lying about the pope or advocating for gender-affirming child mutilation — they see the means as moral because the authoritarian progressive cause is moral.

If it furthers the cause it’s moral.

This is the way Stalinists think. Mass murder? Mass starvation? Genocide, rape, blacklists, sexualizing kids…? All are moral because the authoritarian cause those horrors aid and abet is a moral cause.

All of this below? Moral…

And now we can add the obvious and shameless ‘Trump Threatened the Pope Hoax’ to this list…

Look at this… Sorry, I don’t reward fake news with links…

USA Today: Vatican official threatened by Pentagon attended bishop’s installation

New Republic: Pentagon Threatened the Pope After He Criticized Trump

The Hill: Pentagon denies threatening Vatican during January meeting with Holy See’s diplomat

Daily Beast: Top Dem Boasts About His Meeting With Pope Leo After MAGA Goon’s Threat

Snopes: Pentagon reportedly threatened Vatican in closed-door meeting

Newsweek: What Reported US Threat to Pope and Vatican Means

Mediaite: JD Vance Confronted With Report the Pentagon Allegedly Threatened Vatican with Military Force

The Free Press: “A Vatican official … described it as a bitter lecture warning that the United States has the military power to do whatever it wants — and that the Church had better take its side.”

And on and on…

How can you trust an outlet about anything that would willingly spread what was so obviously a lie?

And now that the Vatican itself has said, “The narrative presented by certain media outlets regarding this meeting does not correspond to the truth at all,” will any of these outlets retract? Will they apologize? Will they become humble? Will they say, We need to be more careful about reporting this stuff?

No. The lie is the goal. The lie is the whole purpose.

We’re not up against a loyal opposition. We are up against an evil willing to do anything to hold power over us, have sex with our kids, and destroy Western Civilization through mass migration.