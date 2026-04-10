Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to drop his bid for California governor following bombshell accusations of sexual assault and misconduct.

So far, four women have come forward alleging that Swalwell, who is married with three children, engaged in sexual misconduct. One of the allegations is the sexual assault of a former staffer, CNN reported. Pelosi, who has yet to endorse in the race but has repeatedly boosted Swalwell throughout his political career, said the allegations are better investigated “outside of a gubernatorial campaign.”

“The young woman who has made serious allegations against Congressman Swalwell must be respected and heard,” Pelosi (D-CA) said in a statement.

“This extremely sensitive matter must be appropriately investigated with full transparency and accountability,” Pelosi continued. “As I discussed with Congressman Swalwell, it is clear that is best done outside of a gubernatorial campaign.”

Pelosi is one of several prominent Democrats to call on Swalwell to step away from the race, including California Sens. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Alex Padilla (D-CA).

Swalwell has denied the women’s allegations, telling CNN they are “false and come on eve of an election against the front-runner for governor.”

“For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies,” he said.

Pelosi has often elevated Swalwell throughout his political career, including various committee nominations. In 2021, Pelosi re-appointed Swalwell to the House Intelligence Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee, despite the scandal about his relationship with a Chinese spy named “Fang Fang.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.