Cotton: We Can’t Trust AG Garland to Keep Hunter Biden Investigation Apolitical

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Friday on FNC’s “America Reports” that we can not trust Attorney General Merrick Garland not to politicize the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Co-host Sandra Smith said, “More than 30 senators, including yourself, sent AG Garland a letter demanding a special counsel investigation into the president’s son. In that letter, you say, ‘Given the politicization of the DOJ under your watch and avoiding appearance of impropriety, the undersigned request that you provide U.S. Attorney Weiss the full protections and authority of a special counsel. This is one important action that you can take that would go a long way to restoring faith in our governmental institutions.’ Where do you think this goes next, senator?”

Cotton said, “I don’t think we can trust Attorney General Merrick Garland not to politicize the investigation the way he has politicized the Department of Justice. Remember last year he sicced the feds on parents attending school board meetings or when he refused to enforce the law and arrest protestors outside of Supreme Court Justices’ homes in clear violation of law? We are not asking for the special counsel, which happened to Donald Trump. We are merely asking to provide special counsel protections to the U.S. attorney who is already investigating Hunter Biden’s many crimes. It is a necessary step to ensure that investigation is not politicized.”

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society. The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com. The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN