Khanna: Biden ‘Was Trying to Say’ ‘The Worst of the Pandemic Is Over’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) responded to a question on whether coronavirus mandates will be ended in light of President Joe Biden’s declaration that the coronavirus pandemic is over during an interview with CBS that aired over the weekend by arguing that Biden meant to say and was attempting to say that “the worst of the pandemic is over” and things have “largely” returned to normal.

Co-host Sandra Smith asked, [relevant exchange begins around 14:50] “So, are those in his party, all of them, going to get the memo, are they going to end the mandates, end the restrictions that are still happening in many states?”

Khanna answered, “I think what the President was trying to say is that the worst of the pandemic is over.”

He added, “[W]hat he was trying to say is, life has largely returned to normal.”

Smith pushed back, “No, he said the pandemic is over.”

Khanna then said, “The way I would phrase it is that the worst of the pandemic is over, that’s how I would phrase it. And that is, in my view, what the President’s intention was.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett