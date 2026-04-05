Trump Warns Iran — ‘Open the F**kin’ Strait’ or Face Bombing on Tuesday

Blunt, unambiguous and straight to the point. That was President Donald Trump on Sunday morning as he warned Iran of the perils that lie ahead if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

He made his declaration in an expletive-laden post on his Truth Social account warning bombing of vital infrastructure is sure to follow.

Trump’s exhortation followed a successful U.S. special operations forces rescue that retrieved the second crew member from a downed F-15E fighter jet in Iran after a “heavy firefight,” extracting both airmen and all rescue personnel from the country, as Breitbart News reported.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” wrote the president.

Trump’s public warning came hours after he threated to “reign down hell” on Iran unless the country opened the key waterway, further pointing out the U.S. had already terminated many of its military leaders.

He said in a separate post on Saturday morning: “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”.

RELATED: Trump to Hormuz Strait Dependent Nations — Buy U.S. Oil or Find Some Courage and Open It Yourselves

Iran’s ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz – a vital navigational route that carries a fifth of the world’s oil and gas transits through its narrow strictures – has led to a major surge in global fuel prices since the war began with a joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Tehran on February 28.

Trump’s 10-day deadline to Iran is expected to expire late on Monday.