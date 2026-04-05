Video: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Audience Cheers Trump Assassination Joke

Saturday Night Live star Michael Che got raving applause from the studio audience this weekend after he cracked a ghastly joke about President Donald Trump during the “Weekend Update” segment of the show on the day before Easter.

The comedian started his bit saying he thinks “that’s cool that the president is going to the theater” on the heels of Trump’s attendance at the musical Chicago performed last Wednesday at the Trump John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

But after saying he thinks it’s cool, Che added, “What’s the worst that could happen?” as the in studio crowd cheered and clapped.

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Che’s wisecrack stemmed from an allusion to the murder of our 16th President, Republican Abe Lincoln, who went to Ford’s Theater to take in a play in April of 1865 only to be shot in the head from behind by a Democrat assassin. Clearly, Che was riffing off Lincoln’s assassination after he went to the theater.

For his part, Che’s cohost, Colin Jost, ripped the President for threatening the terror-exporting Mullahs of Iran.

Jost noted that the president warned Iran that unless they stop resisting and go ahead and ope the Straits of Hormuz, he will “bring them back to the stone age where they belong.”

In reply to Trump’s warnings to the radical, oppressive Mullahs, Jost intoned, “In the spirit of Easter, let me just say: Jesus Christ!”

Apparently Jost is OK with the Iranian regime murdering thousands of innocent Iranians every year, imprisoning political opponents, and raping and murdering women for not being Islamic enough.

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