Joe Rogan, Theo Von Criticize Military Action in Iran: ‘Stand in Front of the F**king Mirror’

Podcasters Joe Rogan and Theo Von, who both hosted President Trump during the 2024 election, have strongly criticized military action in Iran.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian Theo Von pontificated on the military operation and its eventual outcome.

“What do you think is gonna happen?” Von asked Rogan. “Do you think we’re gonna be OK?”

“I hope so, of course. I don’t know,” Rogan responded. “I’m confused. I can’t believe we went into this war. When we started bombing Iran, I was like, ‘This can’t be true.’”

Both Rogan and Von seemed to reject the tactics made to “stop the terrorists.”

“Supposedly, they’re trying to stop the terrorists,” Rogan said.

“That’s crazy though if you’re the fucking terrorist,” Von laughed. “You know what I’m saying? Like, if you want to stop them, fucking stand in front of the fucking mirror. Just start there.”

The interview with Theo Von comes days after Rogan said “nobody thinks it’s a good idea” for the U.S. to engage in a military conflict in Iran.

In a press conference on Thursday, the president said the U.S. military will hit Iran “very hard” over the next few weeks.

“We are going to finish the job, and we’re going to finish it very fast,” he said.