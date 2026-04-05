A 12-year-old girl took swift action when she realized her two brothers were in extreme danger at their home in Savannah, Georgia.

Macy had arrived home from school when she noticed something at their residence was very, very wrong, WJCL reported Friday.

Their home was on fire and Macy knew her brothers were still inside. Therefore, it was up to her to tell them to get out as fast as possible.

Lisa Johnson, the girl’s mother, explained, “My 14-year-old had come home from school not feeling well and he was actually in bed in that bedroom right above the garage. He was sleeping. He had no idea. And my oldest son was preparing to go to work. He was in the shower, again, had no idea until she started screaming.”

The moment Macy stepped off her school bus, she ran toward the house, opened the front door, and screamed, “The house is on fire!” to alert her brothers.

Everyone was able to escape safely, and firefighters arrived at the scene to quell the blaze before it consumed the entire home.

It only takes about five minutes for a home to be engulfed in flames, according to Ready.gov, and that is why Macy’s quick thinking saved her brothers’ lives.

“She’s an incredible girl and I’m very proud of her,” her mother said.

Video footage shows what appears to be the garage of the family’s home when it was on fire and the aftermath.

Although the family lost many of their belongings and the house was severely damaged, Johnson said, “Hard as it is to know that we’ve lost almost everything, that we have a lot of memories, a lot of good things, we have each other and we have God. And I have faith in him and there’s a reason for everything.”

Macy is one of many children who have saved people from fires in recent years. One in New Tazewell, Tennessee, was seven years old in 2020 when he rescued his baby sister from a blaze.

Flames had blocked his parents from retrieving their baby from her bedroom, so they helped Eli enter the room through a window and he grabbed the baby out of her crib.

“Dad busted the window and then I said, ‘I can’t do it,’ like two times, and then I said, ‘I got her dad.’ And when we went down there I said ‘I was scared but I didn’t want my sister to die,'” Eli said, later adding, “It’s okay to be scared, but you’re brave inside and you can do it when you want to.”