Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) revealed that he does not believe U.S. military ground troops will be “necessary” in order to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as Operation Epic Fury continues in Iran.

During an interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Turner was asked by host George Stephanopoulos if it was realistic to think that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen “naturally” or if it would take “ground troops.”

“In any conflict, certainly, Iran is going to have some things that they’re going to be able to do, during the conflict — but, if you don’t undertake the conflict, if you just step back and watch, as the Obama administration was going to do while Iran became a nuclear power, and they became North Korea, we wouldn’t be looking at the Strait of Hormuz,” Turner said.

When asked again by Stephanopoulos if the Strait of Hormuz can “be reopened without American ground troops,” Turner said he did not “think U.S. ground troops” would be needed.

“I think, certainly you’re seeing that even as this conflict evolves, that that is being put in place,” Turner answered. “I don’t think U.S. ground troops are going to be necessary in any direct conflict.”

Turner’s comments come after President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that Tuesday would “be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.”

On Saturday, in another post on Truth Social, Trump warned that Iran had “48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them.”

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” Trump wrote. “Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them.”