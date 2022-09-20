Laurence Tribe: ‘Impossible Not to Indict Donald Trump for Violating the Espionage Act’

Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that it will be impossible for Attorney General Merrick Garland not to charge former President Donald Trump.

Tribe said, “What it all means is that quite apart from whatever indictments coming down from Georgia, and quite apart from whatever indictments come down from attempting to overturn the election and fomenting a violent insurrection, it’s impossible not to indict Donald Trump for violating the Espionage Act.”

He continued, “For violating it for withholding top secret and government information knowingly, willingly after being advised by his lawyers that these documents had to be returned to the government and for doing that in an unsecured location. That is a very serious crime, not just a technical crime. It’s not just a matter of some dispute over storing things in one locker rather than and other. this is espionage, and it endangers the security of the United States. so Merrick Garland won’t have any choice. He used to look like a hard decision form, now it’s quite an easy one. It’s going to be tough for the nation to swallow but even tougher for all of us, in the long run, would be to swallow the specter of someone violating the national security laws of the United States and getting away with it. That just can’t be the law, and I think what we saw in a serious courtroom today presided over by judge who knows what he’s doing, what we saw is a glimpse of what is going to come down. And that is, Donald Trump will finally, for the first time in his life, be held accountable. I think the United States will be the better for it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN