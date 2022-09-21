Hoyer on Dealing with Food Prices: We Passed a Bill, But It’s ‘an Uphill Battle’ and There’s a War

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “GMA3,” House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) responded to a question on what Democrats will do about food prices by stating that they already passed a bill on the subject and the Inflation Reduction Act “to bring other costs down,” it’s “an uphill battle” to deal with food prices, and the war in Ukraine is putting upward pressure on food prices.

Co-host T.J. Holmes asked, “I know Democrats and the president love to talk about gas prices as one indicator, but what do you do when people are still hurting by trying to put food on the table?”

Hoyer responded, “T.J., what we did is we passed a food and fuel bill. Unfortunately, got almost no Republican support for it, which was directed at making sure we have competition in the food-producing industry, that we have availability of supply chains in getting food to where it needs to be. Now, that’s an uphill battle. Inflation is a serious issue that we are dealing with. That’s why we passed the [Inflation] Reduction Act to bring other costs down, medical costs, in particular, down and energy costs down for our people. But we’ve got to bring food prices down as well. Unfortunately, we have a war in Ukraine. That is creating a real challenge of starvation in Africa and some other places, not in America, but it is pressing prices up.”

