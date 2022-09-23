Kevin McCarthy: ‘Commitment to America’ Is a ‘Plan for a New Direction’

Appearing Friday on the Fox News Channel, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) touted the Republican Party’s “Commitment to America” plan, calling it a set of policy prescriptions for a new direction.

A transcript is as follows:

LAWRENCE JONES: I want to go straight to this plan, the “Commitment to America.” What is this about? Is it true you based this plan similar to what Newt [Gingrich] did back when Clinton was in office?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: We’re in Washington County, Pennsylvania–not Washington, D.C. Why? Because this plan is about all these people and sitting around the table talking about the challenges that they have. Can they afford it? Can they fill up a tank of gas? How do they survive with now the Democrats causing inflation? They lost a whole months salary. Are their communities safe again? You want a community that’s protected and where law enforcement is respected, and where criminals are prosecuted.

[…]

We wanted to do a plan for a new direction, be upfront with the American public, and we want an election to have a contrast. If they put their trust in us, this is exactly what we’ll do.