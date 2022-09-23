Maher: Crime in Cities Is Bad, But ‘Not That out of the Ordinary’ and Democracy ‘Hanging by a Thread’ Is Much Worse

During the “Overtime” segment of Friday’s edition of “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that while it’s “wrong that you can walk into a Walgreens and shoplift” that’s “not that out of the ordinary, and it’s eminently fixable. And it probably will be.” And it’s nowhere near the same as democracy “hanging by a thread because a lot of people are under the impression that if they don’t…get the most amount of votes, it doesn’t matter.”

Author Vivek Ramaswamy said that he doesn’t think Democrats would have attacked the Capitol like on January 6, “but I’ve got to tell you that we also have legitimized crime in a different sense, for the last two years, in this country. At the end of the day, we’re talking about legitimization and victimhood legitimization, well, at the end of the day, I think a lot of the crime that we’re seeing in cities across the country is because of Democratic legitimization of breaking laws of a different kind. Now, that’s not the threat to democracy point.”

Maher cut in to say, “Again, it’s a false equivalency. … Now, is it wrong that you can walk into a Walgreens and shoplift? Of course it is. It’s not that out of the ordinary, and it’s eminently fixable. And it probably will be. It’s a whole different kettle of fish from democracy is hanging by a thread because a lot of people are under the impression that if they don’t…get the most amount of votes, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter who got the most amount of votes, that’s new.”

