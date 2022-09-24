Gingrich: Biden Administration May Be ‘Most Disastrous’ Since Buchanan

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Friday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich weighed in on House Republicans’ so-called Commitment to America plan.

Gingrich explained how the House GOP plan responded to President Joe Biden’s administration and its numerous failures.

“Look, this may be the most disastrous administration since Buchanan who led up to the Civil War,” he said. “I mean, the failures, as you pointed out — and I think, if you look at the Commitment to America at CommitmenttoAmerica.com, you’ll see all this. What the Republicans in the House have done is they’ve matched up solutions against Biden’s Democratic failures.”

“So you have big government socialism on one side, and you have a genuine free enterprise approach on the other side, and they come out with it on education, on the border, on drugs, on keeping murderers locked up, where you’re exactly right about Fetterman in Pennsylvania who’s probably the leading pro-murderer candidate for office anywhere in America today,” Gingrich continued. “It’s a remarkable story.”

“So, you take all these things and what you have is a House Republican conference which has made a commitment to restore the America that works, has put it in writing and with substantial detail, in much more detail than we had in the contract,” he added. “And I think you were right again and again, Sean, to propose this. This is the first time the Republicans have had a strategic leader who could think a year and a half out, put it all together and get it done, and I’m very impressed with what Kevin has done.”

