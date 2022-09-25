Raskin: ‘Lots of Contacts’ Between White House, People Involved in ‘Insurrection’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the January 6 House Select Committee had learned about “lots of contacts” between people in the White House and people that were involved in the “insurrection.”

Friday on CBS, former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) said he learned during his time as a technical adviser for the Select Committee that someone inside the White House called a rioter during the attack.

Raskin said, “Well, that’s one of thousands of details the committee is aware of. Our job is to put together a comprehensive portrait and narrative timeline of what took place. You know, to me, it’s interesting but much less interesting than the fact that Donald Trump told the crowd in public, you’ve got to fight like hell. If you don’t, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

He continued, “Look, we’re interested in telling the big story, which is this was an organized, premeditated, deliberate hit against the vice president and the Congress to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. I think the public understands the basic elements of the story. What we’re going to do on Wednesday is fill in the details that have come to the attention of the committee over the last five, six weeks.”

Raskin said, “I can’t say anything specific about that particular call, but we are aware of it, and we are aware of lots of contacts between people in the White House and different people that were involved, obviously, in the coup attempt and the insurrection. That’s really what all of our hearing has been about. We’ve had more than 20 hours explaining that this was an organized, coordinated attempt to subvert the electoral process and to substitute the will of a minority for the will of the majority that was expressed, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by more than 7 million votes.”

